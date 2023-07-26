Toronto police launch ‘Illegal Firearms Awareness Campaign’ following rash of shootings

Send this page to someone via email

Renewed efforts are underway to tackle gun violence in Toronto, with police launching a campaign to highlight the impacts it has on the city.

The “Illegal Firearms Awareness Campaign” comes on the heels of four fatal shootings within the last six days.

On July 19, a 25-year-old man was shot in Rexdale. He died at the scene.

Early Sunday, a 29-year-old man in Greektown died following a shooting hours after a memorial was held for the Danforth shooting victims. The next day, a 24-year-old man died after a shooting at an Etobicoke apartment building.

And on Tuesday, a daylight shooting left a 36-year-old man in his car dead in Moss Park.

“The impacts of gun violence are horrific for victims and traumatizes their respective families and the respective communities in which they live, often leading to intergenerational trauma,” said Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw.

Story continues below advertisement

“The vast majority of gun violence is perpetrated by people who are unlawfully in possession of illegal firearms.”

In 2022, Toronto police say they seized 620 crime guns in Toronto. Of those firearms, 537 were handguns and 420 were traced to the U.S.

The awareness campaign launched Tuesday is centred around urging people to report firearm possessions, working with city and government agencies to control gun trafficking, and calling for bail reform.

“Many of the people arrested for gun and violent offences are out on bail,” Insp. Norm Proctor said.

“It’s very important for us to stay resolute in our commitment to keeping communities through relevant and important legislative reform,” Chief Demkiw said.

Marcell Wilson, an anti-gun violence activist and founder of The One by One Movement, which supports families that have been impacted by gun violence, said that while he is not opposed to bail reform, it must come with “reintegration programs while these guys are incarcerated.”

“We can’t just punish people and expect them to learn on their own how to cope and deal with traumas related to violent crimes and then put them right back into the same situation.”

In response to officers’ calls for the public to report more firearm possessions in their community, Wilson said there needs to be increased protection for witnesses.

Story continues below advertisement

“As far as people seeing something and saying something, this has been a narrative screamed from the hilltops for quite some time,” he said.

“I don’t think (police) focus on the repercussions community members and individuals face when they do such a thing, which is most likely the reason why you don’t see more of it.”

Aisha Martin lost her partner of 17 years, Brandan Brooks, to gun violence after he was shot and killed on April 5, 2022.

“My year has been a lot of wiping tears or having to try and explain ‘why’ and I don’t have an answer for why. As time goes by it feels more real,” she said.

“Milestones, birthdays, my son just graduated. You know, all these things are times where we feel the absence the most.”

She said life hasn’t been the same for Martin and her three children ever since.

“My children are afraid that they’re going to be shot. My kids don’t like to go outside as much. They’re afraid to be at an intersection.”

“It’s an ongoing fear, just being out, and not knowing if you’re going to be safe.”

Martin, who is a client of The One by One Movement, said there is a lack of supports and resources for grieving families who have lost a loved one due to gun violence. She also echoes the need for bail reform.

Story continues below advertisement

“Had the government taken these things seriously prior, my children would’ve still had their dad. I would have still had my partner,” she said.

“When this happens, the children are left with this question mark. ‘Well, why do they get a second chance?’ (My children) don’t get a second chance to be held by their dad.”