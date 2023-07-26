Jays trade Thornton to Mariners for minor leaguer

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Right-handed reliever Trent Thornton has been traded by the Toronto Blue Jays to the Seattle Mariners.

Infielder Mason McCoy was sent to Toronto in return.

McCoy was assigned to the Blue Jays triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y.

Thornton has appeared in four games for Toronto with a 1.69 earned-run average over 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts. He’s appeared in 22 games for triple-A Buffalo.

McCoy has hit .234 for Seattle’s triple-A team in Tacoma, Wash., this season with 32 extra-base hits and 55 runs batted in across 87 games.

The 28-year-old McCoy, who can play shortstop, second base, or third base, has yet to play a Major League Baseball game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.