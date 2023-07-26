SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jays trade Thornton to Mariners for minor leaguer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2023 3:29 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – Right-handed reliever Trent Thornton has been traded by the Toronto Blue Jays to the Seattle Mariners.

Infielder Mason McCoy was sent to Toronto in return.

McCoy was assigned to the Blue Jays triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in hot water over anti-LGBTQ2 Instagram post'
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in hot water over anti-LGBTQ2 Instagram post

Thornton has appeared in four games for Toronto with a 1.69 earned-run average over 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts. He’s appeared in 22 games for triple-A Buffalo.

Story continues below advertisement

McCoy has hit .234 for Seattle’s triple-A team in Tacoma, Wash., this season with 32 extra-base hits and 55 runs batted in across 87 games.

Trending Now

The 28-year-old McCoy, who can play shortstop, second base, or third base, has yet to play a Major League Baseball game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices