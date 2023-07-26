Menu

Crime

2 people in Saskatoon attacked by person wielding machete and bear spray

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 3:35 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatoon police said they are investigating after two people were attacked early Tuesday. File / Global News
Two people were attacked early Tuesday as they were walking around the 300 block of Avenue N South in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Police Service said a man and a woman were attacked by an unknown person with a machete and bear spray.

Officers said both people suffered effects from the spray, but the man also had injuries from the machete and he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information can call Saskatoon Police at 306-975-8300.

Saskatchewan NewsPoliceSaskatoon NewsAssaultSaskatoon Police ServiceBear SprayMachete
