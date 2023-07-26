Crescent Point Energy reports $212M profit in 2nd quarter

Send this page to someone via email

Crescent Point Energy Corp. reported its second-quarter profit fell by 36 per cent year-over-year as global oil prices declined from 2022’s dramatic peaks.

The Calgary-based company said Wednesday it earned $212.3 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, down from $331.5 million in the same period a year ago.

The decline in earnings coincided with weakening crude oil prices due to slowing global economic growth and the fading of concerns about supply disruptions as a result of the Ukraine war.

Many Canadian oil producers reaped record profits in 2022 as global commodity prices spiked in the aftermath of Russia’s unprovoked invasion. But those sky-high prices have eased significantly in recent months. The benchmark West Texas Intermediate averaged US$75 per barrel for the first six months of 2023, down from over $100 per barrel on average over the same period in 2022.

Crescent Point — which has drilling operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba — says its average selling price in the quarter was CDN$67.31 per barrel of oil equivalent, down from $109.44 a year earlier.

During the quarter, the company closed its previously announced deal to buy Spartan Delta Corp.’s Montney oilfield assets in Alberta for $1.7 billion.

The deal means that Crescent Point will significantly grow its presence in what is one of North America’s largest unconventional petroleum plays, acquiring 600 drilling locations the region and adding 38,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to the company’s production capacity.

Crescent Point was one of many oil and gas producers that was forced to temporarily halt some of its operations in northwest Alberta in May as a precaution as wildfires raged across the province.

The company said the downtime resulted in a loss of about 7,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) of production in the quarter, with its total production for the three-month period averaging 155,031 boe/d.

However, Crescent Point said due to better-than-expected performance from its Kaybob Duvernay oilfield assets in the first half of the year, it is able to maintain its annual average production guidance and its capital expenditures budget remains unchanged.