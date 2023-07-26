Bear spray used at K-Days in Edmonton; 1 man charged

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police arrested a man who is suspected of using bear spray at K-Days Monday night.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, just after 8 p.m., police were called to an assault at K-Days.

Officers arrested and searched a man, who was found to have bear spray in his possession, police said.

1:34 K-Days using undercover consultants to check accessibility

An 18-year-old man is facing a charge of possessing a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

Paramedics on site at K-Days treated the victim and any other bystanders who were impacted by the bear spray, police said, adding that no one was taken to hospital.