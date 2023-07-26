Menu

Crime

Bear spray used at K-Days in Edmonton; 1 man charged

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted July 26, 2023 1:43 pm
File: 2019 K-Days festival in Edmonton. View image in full screen
File: 2019 K-Days festival in Edmonton. Global News
Edmonton police arrested a man who is suspected of using bear spray at K-Days Monday night.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, just after 8 p.m., police were called to an assault at K-Days.

Officers arrested and searched a man, who was found to have bear spray in his possession, police said.

K-Days using undercover consultants to check accessibility

An 18-year-old man is facing a charge of possessing a weapon.

Paramedics on site at K-Days treated the victim and any other bystanders who were impacted by the bear spray, police said, adding that no one was taken to hospital.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

