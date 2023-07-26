Bear spray used at K-Days in Edmonton; 1 man charged

Edmonton police arrested a man who is suspected of using bear spray at K-Days Monday night.
According to the Edmonton Police Service, just after 8 p.m., police were called to an assault at K-Days.
Officers arrested and searched a man, who was found to have bear spray in his possession, police said.
K-Days using undercover consultants to check accessibility
An 18-year-old man is facing a charge of possessing a weapon.
Trending Now
Paramedics on site at K-Days treated the victim and any other bystanders who were impacted by the bear spray, police said, adding that no one was taken to hospital.
More on Crime
Comments