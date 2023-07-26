London City Hall and inside workers’ union ratify new labour deal

The largest bargaining unit of municipal employees and the City of London have ratified a new collective agreement lasting until the end of 2026.

The deal covers just under 900 “inside workers” for the city who are members of CUPE Local 101. Running for a term of Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2026, the deal provides members with wage increases of 3.2 per cent in the first year and three per cent each year until 2026.

“Reaching an outcome like this requires hard work, respectful dialogue, and a commitment to shared values,” said Lynne Livingstone, city manager for the corporation. “I am so pleased with the collaborative efforts that delivered an agreement that supports our employees, respects organizational needs, and ultimately supports our ability to offer the best possible municipal services to Londoners.”

Steve Holland, the president of CUPE Local 101, told Global News he concurs with Livingston that the negotiations were respectful.

“We worked well together, we were always respectful in our dialogue and at the end of the day we came to an outcome that was fair and respectful,” Holland said.

Negotiations began in earnest last October, with Holland saying both sides wanted a more “thorough” dialogue compared to the rushed previous deal. The negotiated agreement was ratified by union members on July 12, with council approving the deal Tuesday evening during a marathon meeting.

Councillors unanimously passed the deal with two absent. Holland said the result of the union vote would not be disclosed, citing a desire not to undermine future negotiations.

Speaking ahead of the vote by councillors Tuesday evening, Mayor Josh Morgan expressed his appreciation for both sides in reaching a deal everyone could be happy with.

“I’ve been part of councils where we haven’t always had a smooth labour relationship in the past and I’m very proud of the track record of the previous council and this council,” Morgan said Tuesday.

Morgan was referring to a nearly two-month strike of inside workers that occurred in 2015. The strike created delays for many city services at the time, leaving both sides disappointed and residents frustrated. Eight years later, there was no such talk of a strike.

“It helps us retain employees, it helps with morale, and it helps us find common ground on how we provide services to Londoners together,” said Morgan on the deal.

CUPE Local 101 is the largest bargaining unit the City of London directly deals with, representing just under 900 full-time and part-time employees. The jobs of the members are wide-ranging, with work including governance, social services and supports, planning, enforcement and more.