Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting in Toronto.

Toronto police said at around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, officers received a report of a shooting in the Sherbourne Street and Shuter Street area.

Officers said a man was located inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have now identified the deceased as 36-year-old Mohamed Ahmed from Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.