Officer seriously hurt after suspect chase in Montreal neighbourhood: police

A Montreal police officer was seriously hurt on Wednesday morning while on duty in the Côtes-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

Montreal police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin said it happened at around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Westbury and Plamondon avenues, when the male officer and his female partner saw a man “behaving aggressively” in the street.

When the officers tried to intervene and communicate with the individual, he ran away.

Allaire Morin said a foot chase ensued and the male officer was stabbed with a sharp object when he caught up to the fleeing man.

He was stabbed in the abdomen and rushed to hospital, Allaire Moring said, adding he was “out of danger,” despite having sustained serious injuries.

The officer’s partner was treated for shock.

The alleged suspect, a man believed to be in his mid-thirties, was arrested by fellow officers nearby.