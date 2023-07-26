Suspect vehicle identified after Mississauga shooting leaves 1 injured: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify suspects after a shooting in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police said on July 2 at around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to the Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard and Hurontario Street area for reports of a shooting.

Officers said a victim suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, where they remain in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

According to police, a suspect vehicle described as a 2012 to 2019 black Ford Taurus with a police interceptor package has been identified.

View image in full screen Police are searching for a black Ford Taurus with damage to the passenger side window. Peel Regional Police / handout

Officers said the vehicle sustained damage to the passenger side mirror due to firearms being discharged and is missing the outer plastic trim.

“The suspect vehicle was occupied by three suspects who were all wearing masks,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the suspect vehicle is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.