Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect vehicle identified after Mississauga shooting leaves 1 injured: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 11:23 am
A Peel Regional Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking to identify suspects after a shooting in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police said on July 2 at around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to the Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard and Hurontario Street area for reports of a shooting.

Officers said a victim suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, where they remain in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

According to police, a suspect vehicle described as a 2012 to 2019 black Ford Taurus with a police interceptor package has been identified.

Police are searching for a black Ford Taurus with damage to the passenger side window. View image in full screen
Police are searching for a black Ford Taurus with damage to the passenger side window. Peel Regional Police / handout

Officers said the vehicle sustained damage to the passenger side mirror due to firearms being discharged and is missing the outer plastic trim.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Police are searching for a black Ford Taurus with damage to the passenger side window.
Police are searching for a black Ford Taurus with damage to the passenger side window. Peel Regional Police / handout

“The suspect vehicle was occupied by three suspects who were all wearing masks,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the suspect vehicle is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeShootingpeel regional policeMississaugaPRPMississauga crimeMississauga shootingMississauga shooting suspects
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices