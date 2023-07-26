Man found shot dead in vehicle in Montreal North: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 45-year-old man was found shot dead in a vehicle in Montreal North overnight Tuesday, Montreal police have confirmed.

Authorities say they located the victim at 1:45 a.m. with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. The car he was in was parked on de Paris Avenue near Fleury Street in the city’s north end.

SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin says officers confirmed his death was a homicide, marking the city’s 16th homicide of 2023.

The police force’s major crimes unit is investigating the incident. No suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.