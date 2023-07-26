No charges laid after fake gun found at Guelph apartment building: police

Send this page to someone via email

A fake firearm drew a real response from Guelph police after an individual reported seeing a handgun in the city’s west end.

Police said they responded to an apartment building on Speedvale Avenue just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators said a man was walking past a parked car and reported seeing what he believed to be a black handgun lying on the back seat.

The owner of the vehicle was quickly found and the firearm was determined to be a real-looking replica.

No charges were laid.

Police are reminding the public to be careful with replica firearms as authorities will always assume it is real until proven otherwise.