Crime

No charges laid after fake gun found at Guelph apartment building: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 26, 2023 10:30 am
No charges laid after fake gun found at Guelph apartment building: police - image View image in full screen
Guelph police
A fake firearm drew a real response from Guelph police after an individual reported seeing a handgun in the city’s west end.

Police said they responded to an apartment building on Speedvale Avenue just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators said a man was walking past a parked car and reported seeing what he believed to be a black handgun lying on the back seat.

The owner of the vehicle was quickly found and the firearm was determined to be a real-looking replica.

No charges were laid.

Police are reminding the public to be careful with replica firearms as authorities will always assume it is real until proven otherwise.

More on Crime
