B.C. police watchdog investigating motorcycle collision with police car

British Columbia’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate a motorcyclist’s collision with a police vehicle in the midst of a chase.

According to the civilian-led Independent Investigations Office of BC, a Port Moody police officer was trying to pull the motorcyclist over during a traffic stop on Tuesday when the driver fled.

The driver crashed into a police car at the intersection of Glenayre and Valour drives after 6:30 p.m., sustaining non-life-threatening injuries that required hospital treatment.

Port Moody police are not commenting on the file while the matter is before the watchdog.