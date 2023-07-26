Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. police watchdog investigating motorcycle collision with police car

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 9:57 am
A Port Moody police officer is seen in an undated file photo from the police department. British Columbia's police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, is investigating a motorcyclist's crash with a Port Moody police vehicle on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. View image in full screen
A Port Moody police officer is seen in an undated file photo from the police department. British Columbia's police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, is investigating a motorcyclist's crash with a Port Moody police vehicle on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Credit: Port Moody Police Department
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate a motorcyclist’s collision with a police vehicle in the midst of a chase.

According to the civilian-led Independent Investigations Office of BC, a Port Moody police officer was trying to pull the motorcyclist over during a traffic stop on Tuesday when the driver fled.

The driver crashed into a police car at the intersection of Glenayre and Valour drives after 6:30 p.m., sustaining non-life-threatening injuries that required hospital treatment.

Port Moody police are not commenting on the file while the matter is before the watchdog.

Click to play video: 'Memorial for victims on first anniversary of deadly Langley shooting spree'
Memorial for victims on first anniversary of deadly Langley shooting spree
Independent Investigations OfficePort Moody policeBC Police watchdogBC IIOIIO investigating Port Moody crashMotorcycle crash Port MoodyPort Moody police investigation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices