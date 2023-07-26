Menu

Traffic

Cyclist sent to hospital after hit by vehicle on Airport Road in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 10:05 am
Police say a cyclist was hit by a vehicle early July 26, 2023 on Airport Road in Hamilton.
Police say a cyclist was hit by a vehicle early July 26, 2023 on Airport Road in Hamilton. CHML
A 29-year-old cyclist was sent to hospital following an early morning collision not far from Hamilton’s airport.

Police say the rider was hit by a vehicle after 4 a.m. at Airport Road between Upper James Street and Miles Road.

Paramedics say the man’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and has been co-operative with police.

Airport Road between Upper James and Miles was closed for about two hours and reopened just after 6:30 a.m., police say.

