Cyclist sent to hospital after hit by vehicle on Airport Road in Hamilton

A 29-year-old cyclist was sent to hospital following an early morning collision not far from Hamilton’s airport.
Police say the rider was hit by a vehicle after 4 a.m. at Airport Road between Upper James Street and Miles Road.
Paramedics say the man’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening.
Investigators say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and has been co-operative with police.
Airport Road between Upper James and Miles was closed for about two hours and reopened just after 6:30 a.m., police say.
