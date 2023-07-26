Menu

Canada

Napanee Tim Hortons closed for pest control after viral mouse video

By John Lawless Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 8:59 am
A video of a mouse climbing in an out of food containers at a Napanee Tim Hortons has caused the store to be temporarily shut down for deep cleaning. View image in full screen
A Tim Hortons in Napanee, Ont., had an unwelcome visitor, and it was captured on a cellphone camera.

The video, first posted to Facebook before it gained traction on TikTok, garnering 1.7 million views, shows a mouse walking along the counter of the Centre Street North restaurant before diving into a metal dish used for food preparation.

A Tim Hortons spokesperson told Global News the store was shut down to undergo a deep cleaning, and a pest control company was brought in.

The company says the mouse likely got in through a small crevice outside the restaurant, which has now been sealed.

“We were extremely disappointed to see the video that was shared online, at a restaurant that had recent third-party inspections with no deficiencies found – including adherence to pest control standards,” Tim Hortons said in the statement.

Still, the spokesperson said the company has a “zero tolerance policy” for pests, and ordered that the store be closed as soon as it was made aware of the issue.

As of Tuesday, the store remained closed.

“We have a team working with the owner on-site and the restaurant will not re-open until we are assured that all our strict standards have been met,” the spokesperson said.

-With files from Global News’ Alexandra Mazur.

