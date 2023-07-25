Motion to explore fence around Galt Gardens defeated by Lethbridge city council

Send this page to someone via email

An official business motion to study building a fence around Galt Gardens in Lethbridge has been voted down by city council.

If passed, the motion would have directed administration to explore costs and other considerations for a potential wrought iron fence around Galt Gardens, that would serve as a permanent park boundary.

The motion was voted down 5-4.

“I wanted to be able to make sure that it went out to the community and we’d be able to get some information back,” said Mayor Blaine Hyggen, who put forward the motion.

Co-sponsored by Coun. John Middleton-Hope, the motion says “inappropriate social behaviours have become commonplace in (Galt Gardens).”

The mayor envisioned a potential fence closing the park at night to enhance safety.

According to Hyggen, the idea was put forward after hearing from the community.

“It was in conjunction with other business owners and other public members that have stated to me they want this park to be available for all and they didn’t feel safe to go into that park,” Hyggen said.

Members of the homeless community often use Galt Gardens.

Many of the councillors who opposed the motion were concerned about the impact a fence could have on those people and others in the area.

“You’re just going to end up displacing people, putting them in people’s yards and alleys,” said Coun. Ryan Parker, who voted against the motion.

"We need some kind of solution in that area, but I don't think a fence is the ultimate solution."

Those feelings were shared by about 100 protesters who stood outside city hall before Tuesday’s council meeting, speaking against the motion.

When it comes to the local vulnerable population, advocates say the problem can’t be moved around.

“It’s all about services and what we need, not just trying to get them to leave,” protester Chris Rowley said.

Any new ideas to deal with issues at Galt Gardens will have to wait.

Council is now on summer recess, with the next scheduled meeting not until Sept. 19.