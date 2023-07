Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been rushed to hospital after she was hit by a falling branch in a Toronto park, police say.

Toronto police said in a tweet that a woman was seriously injured in Trinity Bellwoods Park around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

A falling branch struck the woman while she was in the park. The area was cordoned off.

Paramedics said a woman in her 60s was taken to a trauma centre.

City staff were also called to the scene, which is in a municipal park.