‘So much more than missing children’: Family at centre of B.C. Amber Alert pens letter

The family of missing Aurora and Joshuah Bolton, who are the subject of an ongoing Amber Alert, penned a letter to explain the hole that has been left in their lives.

“Our family would like to share with you the love and joy that Aurora and Joshuah bring to our lives everyday. They are so much more than ‘missing children’, more than a few photos,” the family letter reads.

“The love they share with their big sisters and brother is beyond beautiful and the impact on their siblings is so devastating. They love the time they spend playing with them, loving them and teasing them, it is a very big part of their world.”

View image in full screen A photo showing eight-year-old Aurora Bolton. Submitted

Surrey RCMP issued the alert last Wednesday after 45-year-old Verity Bolton failed to return her two kids, eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton, to their father at the end of a planned vacation.

They are also believed to be in the company of Verity’s father, Robert Bolton and her boyfriend, Abraxas Glazov.

The family says in the letter that the siblings are very close to their entire extended family. They both love family picnics, movie nights with popcorn, making slime, playing pranks, water fights, play dates and birthday parties.

“At home, Joshuah loves to help with the cooking, but not the dishes,” the letter reads. “He loves to spend time playing online games, chatting with his best friends (but will drop everything for a walk with his stepmom). He will run down from his room mid-game to give a hug & a kiss and share a silly video, or a ‘hilarious’ fart joke.”

View image in full screen A photo showing 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton. Submitted

“Aurora is the sweetest girl and is an amazing helper too. Always keeping herself busy with crafts, trying new things and creating. We have a dance party with her before bed so she brushes her teeth more than 30 seconds, then gets a special bedtime ritual of hugs and kisses. Both kids love a good ‘scratch-back’ before bed and we take this time to chat and connect with them one-on-one. They share their day, their hurts, their questions with us, and then go to bed with a good snuggle and kiss.”

Investigators now believe the parental abduction of Aurora and Joshuah was pre-planned, police said.

“This information supports that Verity Bolton, Robert Bolton, Abraxas Glazov have moved ‘off the grid’ with the children and are believed to be living in trailers somewhere in a rural area,” police said in a media release.

There have been confirmed sightings in Kelowna, Merritt and Kamloops.

Police said they have received more than 180 tips, however, there has not been a confirmed sighting of Aurora or Joshuah since July 7 when they were seen at a gas station in Merritt.

“Their home, routine, friends, best friends, many cousins, aunties, uncles and grand-parents miss them more than can be expressed,” the letter states.

“They are loved so very, very much, and are so very missed.”

A photo shows Aurora and Joshuah Bolton with an adult family member. Submitted

Surrey RCMP ask that members of the public with information contact the tip line at 604-599-7676 or email police. RCMP add that if you have the children in view, call 911 immediately.

The group is believed to be travelling in a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500, with the B.C. licence plate SJ2708.

A timeline of events in the case:

June 28 – Children left with Verity Bolton for a planned vacation.

June 30 – Robert Bolton picked up in Chilliwack.

July 7 – Verity, Aurora and Joshuah were seen at a gas station in Merritt. The truck was towing the large travel trailer at this time.

July 15 – Verity was in Kamloops going grocery shopping. The truck was pulling a horse trailer at the time.

View image in full screen Surrey RCMP say Verity Bolton and her two children may be travelling with her father and her boyfriend, and may be using this travel trailer. Surrey RCMP

View image in full screen Verity Bolton was confirmed to be in a grocery store in Kamloops on Saturday, July 15. Surrey RCMP

View image in full screen Police have released an updated photo of the truck Verity Bolton and her two children are believed to be travelling in. Surrey RCMP

July 18 – Surrey RCMP receive a report that Aurora and Joshuah were not returned to their father on July 17 following a scheduled visit with their mother.

July 19 – Surrey RCMP issues Amber Alert.