Canadian anti-crime researcher detained in Algeria to stand trial in August

A trial date has been set for a Canadian researcher detained in Algeria on charges he published secret information and accepted money to commit offences against public order.

Raouf Farrah, who was born in Algeria but came to Canada as a teenager, is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 8 in the city of Constantine.

His lawyer, Kouceila Zerguine, says Farrah was arrested February while visiting family in Algeria.

Human Rights Watch says the arrest of Farrah, a senior analyst with the Geneva-based Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime, is part of a larger crackdown on supporters of democracy in Algeria.

Farrah’s father, Sebti Farrah, was arrested with his son on the same charges but was released on bail.

Sebti Farrah, a Montreal-area resident, is scheduled to stand trial at the same time as his son.