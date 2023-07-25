Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Canadian anti-crime researcher detained in Algeria to stand trial in August

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2023 5:23 pm
A trial date has been set for a Canadian researcher detained in Algeria on charges he published secret information and accepted money to commit offences against public order. Raouf Farrah, who was born in Algeria but came to Canada as a teenager, is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 8 in the city of Constantine. Farrah appears in this undated handout photo. View image in full screen
A trial date has been set for a Canadian researcher detained in Algeria on charges he published secret information and accepted money to commit offences against public order. Raouf Farrah, who was born in Algeria but came to Canada as a teenager, is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 8 in the city of Constantine. Farrah appears in this undated handout photo. HO-Farrah family/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A trial date has been set for a Canadian researcher detained in Algeria on charges he published secret information and accepted money to commit offences against public order.

Raouf Farrah, who was born in Algeria but came to Canada as a teenager, is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 8 in the city of Constantine.

His lawyer, Kouceila Zerguine, says Farrah was arrested February while visiting family in Algeria.

Human Rights Watch says the arrest of Farrah, a senior analyst with the Geneva-based Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime, is part of a larger crackdown on supporters of democracy in Algeria.

Farrah’s father, Sebti Farrah, was arrested with his son on the same charges but was released on bail.

Sebti Farrah, a Montreal-area resident, is scheduled to stand trial at the same time as his son.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Report: Canada still failing to address Indigenous rights'
Report: Canada still failing to address Indigenous rights
Human Rights WatchAlgeriaalgeria politicsAlgeria democracyAlgeria human rightsCrackdown on DemocracyDemocracy supportersGlobal Initiative against Transnational Organized CrimeRaouf FarrahSebti Farrah
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices