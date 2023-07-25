‘Armed and dangerous’ man in Lac La Biche, Kikino Metis Settlement to shelter in place

Send this page to someone via email

Lac La Biche RCMP are searching for a man who is considered “armed and dangerous” Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 2:30 p.m., RCMP advised residents of Kikino Metis Settlement to shelter in place.

RCMP are looking for 39-year-old Patrick Glynn, who is described as having a medium complexion, brown hair and hazel eyes, who is six feet two inches and 194 pounds.

“Stay in your homes, lock your doors and do not open your door for anyone,” RCMP said in a news release.

“Anyone driving on Highway 36, between Lac La Biche and Highway 28, are advised to not stop for any pedestrians or hitch hikers.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Glynn can contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500 or local police. Do not approach him, RCMP said.

Lac La Biche is about 215 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

More to come…