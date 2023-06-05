Man arrested in Edmonton connected to Lac La Biche shelter-in-place order

A man from Lacombe, Alta., the suspect that prompted a shelter-in-place order in Lac La Biche, was arrested in Edmonton on May 31.
Officers were dispatched to a firearms complaint “where a male suspect discharged a firearm at a residence” in Lac La Biche on May 30, RCMP said.
They issued a shelter-in-place order for residents nearby.
RCMP contained the area and searched, but couldn’t locate the suspect. They were told the suspect had left in a vehicle.
On May 31, at 12:55 p.m., Edmonton police found the suspect and the vehicle in Edmonton. The man was taken into custody.
Chervaine Dean Saddleback, 33, a resident of Lacombe, has been charged with 12 offences, including discharging a firearm, pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.
Saddleback was remanded into custody and is set to appear in court on Monday.
Lac La Biche is about 220 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
