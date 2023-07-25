Ontario man, 85, presumed drowned off West Vancouver beach

Send this page to someone via email

An 85-year-old man from Ontario is presumed to have drowned off Dundarave Beach in West Vancouver.

Police said the man, who was visiting from Ontario, went swimming Monday afternoon and was seen offshore calling for help before disappearing from sight.

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue and the Canadian Coast Guard were called in and searched the area on watercraft with a dive team but the man was not found.

The man has not been identified at this time.

“We all hoped for a better outcome and share in the grief the affected family is going through,” said Sgt Mark McLean with West Vancouver police in a statement.

“The victim is presumed to have drowned and the WVPD are providing support to his family and friends.”