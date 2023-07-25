Alberta groups decry Calgary medical clinic fee for faster physician access

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta-based advocacy organization Friends of Medicare says the province needs to put a stop to a Calgary clinic planning to charge annual fees for faster access to a physician.

Friends of Medicare executive director Chris Gallaway says the province also has a responsibility to help family doctors struggling to keep their heads above water as costs of running these clinics continue to rise.

Starting next week, the Marda Loop Medical Clinic has told patients it will switch to a new care model.

The clinic says it will still take patients for free one day a week, but the other four days will be dedicated to patients who pay annual membership fees such as $2,200 for an individual and $4,800 for a family.

For that money, the clinic promises faster access to the clinic physician, along with other perks and services.

Story continues below advertisement

The clinic has declined to comment, while Alberta’s Opposition NDP says the United Conservative government needs to pass legislation to ban these kinds of fee programs.