SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays announce 2024 spring training schedule

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2023 2:06 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Toronto Blue Jays announced their spring training schedule for 2024 with 32 games against nine different teams.

Blue Jays Grapefruit League action begins at home on Feb. 24 with a visit from the Philadelphia Phillies, the first of six games between the clubs.

The club’s spring opener is the first of 15 home games at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in hot water over anti-LGBTQ2 Instagram post'
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in hot water over anti-LGBTQ2 Instagram post
Story continues below advertisement

Four of those home games fall on a weekend and four are during Canadian March Break (March 10 to 16).

Toronto faces its first American League East opponent on Feb. 25 when they visit the New York Yankees’ spring training ballpark.

It’s the first of five exhibition games against the Yankees. Toronto will play all of its AL East rivals, with four games against the Baltimore Orioles, and two each versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox.

The Blue Jays will also play the Atlanta Braves (two games), Detroit Tigers (four games), Minnesota Twins (two games), and Pittsburgh Pirates (five games) during spring training.

Trending Now

Toronto has three split-squad games on its 2024 spring training schedule: against Baltimore on March 10, on March 17 against Minnesota and Philadelphia, and March 23 versus the Tigers and visiting the Orioles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2023.

Advertisement
More on Sports
BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices