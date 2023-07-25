Blue Jays announce 2024 spring training schedule

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Blue Jays announced their spring training schedule for 2024 with 32 games against nine different teams.

Blue Jays Grapefruit League action begins at home on Feb. 24 with a visit from the Philadelphia Phillies, the first of six games between the clubs.

The club’s spring opener is the first of 15 home games at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla.

Four of those home games fall on a weekend and four are during Canadian March Break (March 10 to 16).

Toronto faces its first American League East opponent on Feb. 25 when they visit the New York Yankees’ spring training ballpark.

It’s the first of five exhibition games against the Yankees. Toronto will play all of its AL East rivals, with four games against the Baltimore Orioles, and two each versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox.

The Blue Jays will also play the Atlanta Braves (two games), Detroit Tigers (four games), Minnesota Twins (two games), and Pittsburgh Pirates (five games) during spring training.

Toronto has three split-squad games on its 2024 spring training schedule: against Baltimore on March 10, on March 17 against Minnesota and Philadelphia, and March 23 versus the Tigers and visiting the Orioles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2023.