Man, 81, has 100 stitches, fractured skull after home invasion robbery in Sarnia, Ont.: police

An 81-year-old man is recovering at home after being treated for extensive injuries following a violent home invasion robbery that police in Sarnia, Ont., have described as “deeply upsetting” and “random.”

Police say the items stolen from the man’s home included perishable food and “other small items” and that the public should “remain vigilant” until an arrest has been made.

The victim sustained “multiple edged weapon lacerations to his head and defensive wounds to his hands,” requiring roughly 100 stitches. He also suffered a skull fracture in the attack, police say.

The man was asleep with his wife in their home on Earlscourt Drive near Exmouth Street when they were awoken at around 2 a.m. on July 22 by a man with an “edged weapon” demanding property from them, police say.

After the attack, police believe the suspect took off heading north. The victim was taken to Bluewater Health hospital.

Police do not believe the victim and suspect knew each other, nor do they believe the victim was specifically targeted. In fact, police say that they believe the same suspect may have tried to get into other garages and homes that same night.

“The level of violence inflicted on this unsuspecting and vulnerable victim is deeply upsetting,” says Chief Derek Davis.

“I am also concerned about the randomness of this attack and the public safety risks inherent with that. The SPS has dedicated all available investigative and patrol resources to this investigation and we hope to bring this to a swift conclusion.”

Police say that until a suspect is in custody, the public should “remain vigilant” and secure their properties. Police have also released a short video of a “person of interest,” though they stress that the person is not a suspect at this time.

Anyone in the neighbourhood with video surveillance recordings from midnight to 3 a.m. on July 22 is asked to contact police.

An updated media release has been issued as police continue to investigate a violent home invasion that occurred in the area of Earlscourt Drive and Exmouth Street. If you recognize this person of interest, please call the SPS or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous. ^jc Media… pic.twitter.com/ePuTeLEyFO — Sarnia Police (@SarniaPolice) July 24, 2023