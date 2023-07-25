Drunk driving charges laid after truck crashes into house in Stratford, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old is facing drunk driving charges after a pickup truck crashed into a home in Stratford, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

The daylight crash occurred just before 2 p.m. on Mowat Street, police say.

A photo from police shows the front of the pickup truck crumpled up and airbags deployed. Both the truck and house were damaged, but a dollar figure has not been released.

Police say officers suspected that the driver was impaired after speaking with him and he was arrested and taken to headquarters for breath samples.

A Stratford man has been charged with impaired driving charges and breaching probation. Police also issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and impounded the vehicle for a week.