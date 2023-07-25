Lindsay business broken into twice in two days: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating two break-ins in as many days at a business.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, a suspect or suspects entered the business late Sunday night and again in the overnight hours of Monday.

Police say access to the business was gained through a window and office equipment was stolen.

A crime scene officer attended both times to collect physical evidence.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at klcrimestoppers.com.