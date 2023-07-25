Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lindsay business broken into twice in two days: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 25, 2023 11:35 am
Police in Lindsay are investigating two break-ins in as many days at a business. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay are investigating two break-ins in as many days at a business. File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating two break-ins in as many days at a business.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, a suspect or suspects entered the business late Sunday night and again in the overnight hours of Monday.

Police say access to the business was gained through a window and office equipment was stolen.

A crime scene officer attended both times to collect physical evidence.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at klcrimestoppers.com.

 

Related News
Break And EnterKawartha LakeslindsayBreak InLindsay crimeKawartha Lakes Police ServiceLindsay Ontariobusiness break in
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices