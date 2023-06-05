Lindsay police seek suspect in Kent Street purse snatching

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., have released a photo as part of an ongoing purse snatcher investigation.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Saturday, May 13, a man grabbed a purse from a woman as she was walking on Kent Street West.

Police say a witness followed the suspect and was able to recover the purse.

The suspect was last seen running north on York Street.

On Monday, police released a surveillance image of the suspect running from York Street onto a nearby trail.

The suspect is described as being in his late 20s, standing five-foot-eight, around 170 pounds. He had a dark beard and was wearing a blue top and a red and blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at khcrimestoppers.com.