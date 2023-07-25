Peterborough man arrested for break-ins at 2 businesses on same day: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing charges in connection with break-ins at two businesses on Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, early Tuesday officers responded to a reported break and enter at a business in the area of Goodfellow Road and Clonsilla Avenue.

Police determined approximately $7,500 worth of items were stolen.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to a break and enter at a business in the area of The Kingsway.

Later Tuesday an officer on general patrol located a suspect they had identified

Police say the man was in possession of items from both businesses.

A 26-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with breaking into and entering a place to commit an indictable offence, theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, mischief and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday, police said.