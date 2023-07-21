Menu

Crime

Quebec woman arrested on fraud charges at bank in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 9:36 am
peterborough-police2 View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a woman on fraud charges following an incident at a bank on July 20, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
A Quebec woman is facing fraud charges after an incident at a bank in Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday.

Peterborough police say around 11:30 a.m., officers were called to the bank regarding a woman who was attempting to open an account. Staff believed she had fraudulent documents.

Officers determined the documents she presented were fraudulent. She was taken into custody.

The 25-year-old Quebec woman was arrested and charged with three counts of using forged documents.

She was later released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 8.

