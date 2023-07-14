Police look to identify woman who entered apartment units in Lindsay, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating following reports an unknown woman entered apartments at a retirement community earlier this week.

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service says around 12:30 p.m. on July 11, an unknown woman entered a retirement community on Heritage Way in Lindsay.

Police say the woman entered several apartments and was encountered by residents in several of the units.

“When confronted, the suspect claimed they were looking for their grandmother to provide a COVID-19 test,” police said Friday.

The investigation has yet to determine if any items were taken from the apartments.

Police released a photo of the individual on Friday, asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Bell at the Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252.