Crime

Police look to identify woman who entered apartment units in Lindsay, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 10:51 am
The Kawartha Lakes Police Service are looking to identify this woman, who is accused of entering retirement community apartments on July 13, 2023. View image in full screen
The Kawartha Lakes Police Service are looking to identify this woman, who is accused of entering retirement community apartments on July 13, 2023. Kawartha Lakes Police Service
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating following reports an unknown woman entered apartments at a retirement community earlier this week.

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service says around 12:30 p.m. on July 11, an unknown woman entered a retirement community on Heritage Way in Lindsay.

Police say the woman entered several apartments and was encountered by residents in several of the units.

“When confronted, the suspect claimed they were looking for their grandmother to provide a COVID-19 test,” police said Friday.

The investigation has yet to determine if any items were taken from the apartments.

Police released a photo of the individual on Friday, asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Bell at the Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252.

