Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Consultation on TTC wireless access proposes ‘expedited’ negotiation timelines

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2023 9:32 am
Click to play video: 'Concerns raised over lack of cell service on Toronto subways'
Concerns raised over lack of cell service on Toronto subways
WATCH: Concerns raised over lack of cell service on Toronto subways – Mar 29, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne’s newly launched consultation process regarding wireless access on Toronto’s subway system proposes a timeline that could see the dispute between carriers resolved by December and partial service rolled out for all customers by the middle of 2024.

Noting a lack of progress in negotiations on Monday, Champagne announced an expedited consultation process to revise the licences of all four of Canada’s major wireless carriers “to ensure that all TTC riders have coverage, including 911 service, in all tunnels and stations, followed by voice, data and text as soon as technically feasible.”

Parties would have until Aug. 8 to submit comments on the proposed licence conditions, plus another 15 days to respond to other submissions, followed by a 30-day window to complete negotiations after Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada posts a decision.

If Rogers Communications Inc., which owns the rights to the TTC’s cellular network, and rivals Bell Canada, Telus Corp. and Quebecor Inc. fail to meet the deadline, they would be required to enter an arbitration proceeding, which must be completed within 70 days.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Once negotiations or arbitration have concluded, each major carrier would be required to offer voice, text and data services in all TTC stations within the following six months and 80 per cent of subway tunnels within two years.

A TTC report this month said the transit agency expects Rogers will be able to provide 5G capability along tunnels and stations from Union Station north to St. George and Bloor-Yonge stations by the start of the school year, but remained mum on whether customers of other companies will have service this fall.

More on Toronto
TTCToronto Transit CommissionSubwayToronto SubwayTTC SubwayCell service TTCToronto Subway Systemdata ttcwireless ttc
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices