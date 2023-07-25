Small plane crashes on lake north of Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

A small plane crashed on a lake about 30 minutes north of Guelph on Monday night, according to provincial police in Wellington County.

OPP say emergency services were dispatched to Belwood Lake in Wellington County at around 7:15 p.m. after it was reported that a plane had crashed.

Police say officers soon discovered that a Cessna Ultralight had conducted an emergency landing on the lake.

People who were at the lake were able to help the pilot get out of the water. They were the only person inside the plane and were left with minor injuries, which were treated by paramedics at the scene.

According to police, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and Transport Canada have been notified and the crash remains under investigation.

“The Wellington County OPP would like to thank everyone who worked quickly to ensure the safety of those involved in this incident,” a release from police said.