A man was found dead in the Mile End neighbourhood on Monday night.

Around 10:45 p.m., police said officers found the 42-year-old man unresponsive with serious injuries at Champ des Possibles, a park on Henri-Julien and des Carrières streets.

The victim succumbed to his stabbing wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the file has been transferred to the major crimes unit.

This is the 15th homicide of the year in Montreal.