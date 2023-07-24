Menu

Canada

Bear encounter prompts temporary closure of Lady Macdonald Trail near Canmore

By Ryan White Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 5:44 pm
Undated image of Lady Macdonald Trail near Canmore, which has been closed to the public as of July 22, 2023 following an encounter with a bear that left a trail-user with minor injuries. View image in full screen
Undated image of Lady Macdonald Trail near Canmore, which has been closed to the public as of July 22, 2023 following an encounter with a bear that left a trail-user with minor injuries. Alberta Parks
One person suffered minor injuries during an unexpected encounter with a black bear that prompted the closure of a popular trail in Kananaskis country.

Alberta Parks confirms the Lady Macdonald Trail, a steep but short trail located just outside of Canmore, was closed to the public as of Saturday and will remain off-limits until further notice.

Details regarding the circumstances of the incident, which Alberta Parks calls a “surprise encounter” that “resulted in human contact,” have not been released.

The trail had only reopened June 30 following a nearly three-year closure to facilitate the ongoing construction of debris retention guards along Cougar Creek.

Bear warnings are in place for other sections of Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park that remain open to visitors including:

  • Horseshoe Loop;
  • Montane Trail;
  • Cougar Creek Trail;
  • Grotto Mountain Trail;
  • G8 Trail;
  • Meander Trail; and
  • Johnny’s Trail.

To reduce the likelihood of encountering a bear, Alberta Parks encourages visitors to:

  • Travel in groups and make plenty of noise;
  • Look and listen for signs of bears; and
  • Keep pets on leash.

Bear spray should be carried in Kananaskis country and visitors should ensure they know how to use it prior to an encounter.

For the latest on closures and warnings in the provincial park, visit Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park Advisories.

