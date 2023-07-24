Toronto police name 25-year-old victim in north Etobicoke shooting

See more sharing options

Police have named the 25-year-old victim of a fatal shooting reported in Toronto.

Toronto police said a shooting took place around 11:40 p.m. on July 19 around Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West.

A victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. Police said life-saving measures were performed, but the man was pronounced dead.

On Monday, he was identified as Romando Bailey from Toronto.

Anyone with video, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact Toronto police.