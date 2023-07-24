Menu

Crime

Toronto police name 25-year-old victim in north Etobicoke shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 5:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Police are searching for suspects after a deadly shooting at a Rexdale housing complex'
Police are searching for suspects after a deadly shooting at a Rexdale housing complex
RELATED: As Catherine McDonald reports, the 25-year-old victim was standing in a parking lot near his home when someone opened fire.
Police have named the 25-year-old victim of a fatal shooting reported in Toronto.

Toronto police said a shooting took place around 11:40 p.m. on July 19 around Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West.

A victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. Police said life-saving measures were performed, but the man was pronounced dead.

On Monday, he was identified as Romando Bailey from Toronto.

Anyone with video, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact Toronto police.

Click to play video: 'Police identify man killed in shooting in Toronto’s Greektown'
Police identify man killed in shooting in Toronto’s Greektown
CrimeToronto PoliceShootingTPSToronto shootingFinch AvenueMartin Grove Road
