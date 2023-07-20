Man killed after shooting in north Etobicoke

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man has died following a shooting in north Etobicoke on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West at around 11:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said a male victim was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate, police said.

No suspect description as available.

Police also said there are no road closures in the area.

SHOOTING:

Martin Grove Rd & Finch Ave W

11:40pm

– male victim located with gunshot wounds

– male pronounced deceased at scene

– homicide is investigating

– unknown suspect description

– no road closures

– anyone with info call 416-808-2300#GO1683614

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 20, 2023