Man killed after shooting in north Etobicoke

Toronto police say a man has died following a shooting in north Etobicoke on Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West at around 11:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police said a male victim was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The homicide unit has been called in to investigate, police said.
No suspect description as available.
Police also said there are no road closures in the area.
