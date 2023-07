See more sharing options

A 32-year-old pilot walked away unhurt after a small plane crashed in Selkirk, Man., according to Manitoba RCMP.

On Friday, police say they responded to a plane crash east of Highway 59 in the RM of St. Clements.

Police say a small plane was taking off when it went into a ditch and rolled.

The pilot was checked and released on scene by EMS.