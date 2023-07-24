Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario health minister visits Kitchener to launch hospital staffing programs

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 3:51 pm
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones listens to questions from reporters following a press conference at a Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy in Etobicoke, Ont., on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones listens to questions from reporters following a press conference at a Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy in Etobicoke, Ont., on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With staffing shortages continuing to be an issue at Ontario hospitals, Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones was in Kitchener on Monday morning to champion a number of new programs announced by the province that launched Monday.

“Our government is launching three new programs to further break down barriers for international doctors to practice in Ontario, providing experienced nurses with leadership and mentorship opportunities, and launching a new $40 million Models of Care Innovation Fund,” Jones told reporters while speaking at Grand River Hospital’s Freeport Campus.

One of the programs will allow for internationally-educated physicians to apply for certification in Ontario immediately.

“This will add over 50 new physicians to our health-care workforce by 2024,” the health minister explained of the practice ready interior program.

Jones also pointed out that the new right-of-rules program officially opened for business on Monday will similarly allow health-care workers who are certified in other provinces to work in Ontario without being cleared by an Ontario regulatory college.

Story continues below advertisement

The health minister also pointed to the clinical scholar program, which allows for dedicated mentorship for nurses who are looking to upgrade their skills, as another way the government was looking to address staffing shortages.

“This will also help retain experienced nurses by providing them with the opportunity to share their expertise and knowledge and retain new nurses by providing them with the dedicated support they need to confidently transition into the nursing profession,” Jones said.

Trending Now

The province says that 63,000 new nurses and 8,000 new doctors have registered to work in Ontario since 2018, including 15,000 nurses last year.

Click to play video: 'Ontario announces new health-care funding, including $200 million to address staffing shortages'
Ontario announces new health-care funding, including $200 million to address staffing shortages
OntarioKitchener newsSylvia JonesGrand River HospitalOntario Health MinisterOntario Health Minister Sylvia JonesKitchener newsGRHModels of Care Innovation FundSylvia Jones Kitchener
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices