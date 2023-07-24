Person stabbed in face in Vancouver’s Chinatown, suspect arrested

Send this page to someone via email

A person was stabbed in the face but not critically injured after an altercation in Chinatown on Sunday afternoon.

Vancouver police said two people got into an argument after 3 p.m. around Keefer and Main streets, which escalated into physical violence.

“During the fight, one of the people involved grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the other person in the face,” Const. Tania Visintin said in an emailed statement.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect was arrested and taken to jail, Visintin added, and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators could be seen at a taped-off crime scene in the neighbourhood Monday morning. Blood splatter was visible on the sidewalk.