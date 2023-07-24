Caught on video: Alleged B.C. thieves balance TV box on top of getaway car

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo RCMP said two people were seen carrying a stolen TV to their car recently and then driving away with it balanced on top of the car.

Police said the theft, captured on video, happened at approximately 6:45 p.m. on June 8 from Walmart, located in the Woodgrove Centre.

Officers were called and witnesses said a man and a woman were seen carrying the large TV box out of the store, shuffling to their car and then placing it on the roof and driving off.

The large TV box was held in place by the driver’s left hand and the passenger’s right hand.

The attending officer was able to take note of the couple’s plate number and clothing.

About three hours later, the suspects, wearing the same clothing and driving the same car, were seen at a gas station in central Nanaimo

A 48-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, both from Nanaimo, were arrested for theft under $5,000 and taken into police custody, police said in a release.

Parts from the television were found in the trunk of the car but the television itself was not found, police added.

The couple has been released and is set to appear in court on Sept. 6 in Nanaimo Provincial Court.