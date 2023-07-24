Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Caught on video: Alleged B.C. thieves balance TV box on top of getaway car

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 4:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Video shows alleged B.C. thieves stealing television from store'
Video shows alleged B.C. thieves stealing television from store
A Walmart employee in Nanaimo captured two television thieves on camera. RCMP were told the suspects walked out of the store with the 75-inch TV and dropped it precariously onto the roof of their car and drove away.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nanaimo RCMP said two people were seen carrying a stolen TV to their car recently and then driving away with it balanced on top of the car.

Police said the theft, captured on video, happened at approximately 6:45 p.m. on June 8 from Walmart, located in the Woodgrove Centre.

Officers were called and witnesses said a man and a woman were seen carrying the large TV box out of the store, shuffling to their car and then placing it on the roof and driving off.

The large TV box was held in place by the driver’s left hand and the passenger’s right hand.

The attending officer was able to take note of the couple’s plate number and clothing.

Click to play video: 'Bizarre B.C. thefts: $2.1K worth of toothpaste and wheel of cheese'
Bizarre B.C. thefts: $2.1K worth of toothpaste and wheel of cheese

About three hours later, the suspects, wearing the same clothing and driving the same car, were seen at a gas station in central Nanaimo

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A 48-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, both from Nanaimo, were arrested for theft under $5,000 and taken into police custody, police said in a release.

Parts from the television were found in the trunk of the car but the television itself was not found, police added.

The couple has been released and is set to appear in court on Sept. 6 in Nanaimo Provincial Court.

More on Crime
NanaimoNanaimo RCMPNanaimo crimeNanaimo BCNanaimo TV theftNanaimo TV theft latestNanaimo TV theft videoThieves steal TVTV on roof of carTV roof of car
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices