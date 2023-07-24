B.C. wildfires: Structure protection unit sent in for Shuswap area fire

Send this page to someone via email

As the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire continues to burn out of control, more supports have moved into the area.

The Shuswap Emergency Program said a Structure Protection Unit has been set up in the evacuation alert area of the community and will be used by firefighting personnel as needed.

BC Wildfire Service mapped the fire located 21 kilometres north of Chase on the east side of Adams Lake at 2,000 hectares at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday night. This was up from 1,786 hectares earlier that day.

The wildfire service has said the potential for less severe fire behaviour should appear in the coming days, however, this is entirely dependent on weather conditions.

2:26 Evacuation alert for 18 properties off of Westside Road now rescinded

The wildfire service has said it’s unsafe to use ground crews to fight the fire, so limited assistance is being provided by helicopter support. BCWS is also using helicopter resources to fight the Bush Creek East blaze across the lake from this fire.”

Story continues below advertisement

Three local governments have issued evacuation alerts related to the fire, including the Adams Lake Indian Band, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

For the Columbia Shuswap regional district, the area under evacuation alert since July 20 is comprised of primarily seasonal residences, with approximately a dozen full-time residences.

“Seasonal residents with cabins are being asked to move out of the area, as this will significantly shorten the time frame for any possible evacuation,” the regional district said.

5:36 Impact of B.C. wildfires on food banks

“There are limited transportation options for moving people out of the region, primarily through the Adams Lake Ferry and personal boats. Additional ferry staff are on standby in case of an evacuation.”

Permanent residents of the area are reminded to pre-register with the province’s Evacuee Registration and Assistance website at ess.gov.bc.ca