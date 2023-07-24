Evacuation orders, alerts expanded for B.C.’s wildfires as rain falls on some regions

Send this page to someone via email

Rain is falling on many parts of B.C. Monday, bringing some much-needed relief for crews fighting wildfires across the province.

Environment Canada is estimating about 20 millimetres of rain should dampen Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver Monday.

However, other parts of the province, such as Kamloops, will not receive as much rain, which will not help the Ross Lake fire that is burning nearby.

Properties south of Kamloops were ordered to evacuate Sunday evening due to that wildfire.

Residents in 344 properties in parts of electoral areas J and L had to flee.

An additional 157 properties have been put on evacuation alert, including houses north of Stump Lake and west of Roche Lake.

The Ross More fire remains out of control and is estimated to be around 1,800 hectares in size. It is highly visible to Kamloops and Highway 5A.

Story continues below advertisement

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is warning there may be limited notice for new evacuation orders and residents may be asked to leave at a moment’s notice.

2:05 Part of Kamloops under evacuation orders and alerts due to wildfire

A wildfire near Sparwood is continuing to grow, edging closer to properties in the area.

The Ladner Creek fire has forced an evacuation alert for four properties.

The fire remains an estimated 41 hectares in size Monday morning and remains out of control.

1:36 BCWS pleads with public to stop flying drones in fire zones

An evacuation order for the Casper Creek fire, west of Lillooet, has been expanded to include the Tsal’alh First Nation and Seton Portage as the fire continues to grow.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire is estimated at 2,000 hectares, burning about 33 kilometres west of the community.

It was caused by a lightning strike on July 11 and has become more aggressive in the past 24 hours, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The wildfire danger rating is at high to extreme across southern B.C., including around Cranbrook, where a week-old blaze has charred 40 square kilometres, forcing evacuations and alerts for hundreds of properties.

The St. Mary’s River fire is now 4.093 hectares in size and remains out of control. A number of orders and alerts remain in place due to this aggressive fire.