Canada

Wood Buffalo RCMP investigate string of vehicle arsons

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 12:40 pm
RCMP logo on patrol car. View image in full screen
RCMP logo on patrol car. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press
Mounties in Fort McMurray, Alta., are asking the public for video surveillance footage after several cars were set on fire.

RCMP say they are investigating six separate vehicle arsons that happened over a three-hour span on the evening of July 16 and into the early morning of July 17 in Janvier and Fort McMurray.

Click to play video: 'Caught on camera: Video shows suspect lighting vehicle on fire'
Caught on camera: Video shows suspect lighting vehicle on fire

The timeline of events starts on July 16 at 11:30 p.m. RCMP and the Janvier Fire Department say they responded to a vehicle arson in front of a residence in Janvier. Next, on July 17 at midnight, RCMP say they located a burnt-out vehicle left on the access road to Janvier.

On July 17 at 1:30 a.m., RCMP and the Janvier Fire Department responded to a forest fire, where a third vehicle arson was discovered. Police said in a statement Monday that the fire had spread to the surrounding forest causing greater damage to the area.

Click to play video: 'Man, youth charged in Edson car dealership fires, Whitecourt pet store fire'
Man, youth charged in Edson car dealership fires, Whitecourt pet store fire

Meanwhile in Fort McMurray, RCMP and the Fort McMurray Fire Department say they responded to two vehicles arsons along Centennial Drive on July 17 at 1 a.m. At 1:50 a.m. RCMP and the Fort McMurray Fire Department responded to another vehicle fire near Cobbleston Way.

Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the fires.

Wood Buffalo RCMP are now asking for help from the public. Anyone with video surveillance of the incidents or information regarding these arsons is asked to contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police release surveillance video of vehicle arson'
Calgary police release surveillance video of vehicle arson
