Wood Buffalo RCMP investigate string of vehicle arsons

Mounties in Fort McMurray, Alta., are asking the public for video surveillance footage after several cars were set on fire.

RCMP say they are investigating six separate vehicle arsons that happened over a three-hour span on the evening of July 16 and into the early morning of July 17 in Janvier and Fort McMurray.

The timeline of events starts on July 16 at 11:30 p.m. RCMP and the Janvier Fire Department say they responded to a vehicle arson in front of a residence in Janvier. Next, on July 17 at midnight, RCMP say they located a burnt-out vehicle left on the access road to Janvier.

On July 17 at 1:30 a.m., RCMP and the Janvier Fire Department responded to a forest fire, where a third vehicle arson was discovered. Police said in a statement Monday that the fire had spread to the surrounding forest causing greater damage to the area.

Meanwhile in Fort McMurray, RCMP and the Fort McMurray Fire Department say they responded to two vehicles arsons along Centennial Drive on July 17 at 1 a.m. At 1:50 a.m. RCMP and the Fort McMurray Fire Department responded to another vehicle fire near Cobbleston Way.

Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the fires.

Wood Buffalo RCMP are now asking for help from the public. Anyone with video surveillance of the incidents or information regarding these arsons is asked to contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP or Crime Stoppers.