Toronto police track stabbing suspect to Surrey, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested in British Columbia and charged with second-degree murder after a stabbing reported in Toronto in March.

Police said an altercation took place between one man and a group of four others on March 6, just before 1 a.m. The incident escalated and, as a result, the man was allegedly stabbed.

The stabbing was reported around Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East.

Police said the group then fled the scene and the man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man, identified by police as 55-year-old Jeffrey Munro, was later pronounced dead.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged by police in July. He was charged with second-degree murder, after Toronto police sought help from the RCMP in Surrey, B.C.

Toronto police said he was the last outstanding suspect.

Story continues below advertisement