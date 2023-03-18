Menu

Crime

1 charged after fatal Toronto stabbing, 3 suspects outstanding

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 18, 2023 11:32 am
Toronto police released images of three outstanding suspects. View image in full screen
Toronto police released images of three outstanding suspects. TPS / Handout
Police have arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder after a stabbing in Toronto.

Toronto police said that after midnight on March 6, officers received a call for a stabbing in the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East.

Police said an altercation took place between one man and a group of four others. It reportedly escalated and the man was stabbed.

The group of men then fled east along Queen Street, according to police.

Read more: Group of people reportedly attack, fatally stab man in downtown Toronto: police

On the day of the stabbing, police identified the victim as 55-year-old Jeffrey Munro and said he died in hospital.

On Saturday, police announced they had arrested 36-year-old Hussen Elmi. He has was charged with second-degree murder.

Police said three other suspects – Jedidiah Creighton-Chevalier, 21; Hussein Ibrohim, 27; and Christopher Williamson, 35 – were wanted on Canada-wide warrants.

Trending Now

Images of the suspects were released.

– with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Police investigate stabbing death of man in downtown Toronto
