1 charged after fatal Toronto stabbing, 3 suspects outstanding

Police have arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder after a stabbing in Toronto.

Toronto police said that after midnight on March 6, officers received a call for a stabbing in the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East.

Police said an altercation took place between one man and a group of four others. It reportedly escalated and the man was stabbed.

The group of men then fled east along Queen Street, according to police.

On the day of the stabbing, police identified the victim as 55-year-old Jeffrey Munro and said he died in hospital.

On Saturday, police announced they had arrested 36-year-old Hussen Elmi. He has was charged with second-degree murder.

Police said three other suspects – Jedidiah Creighton-Chevalier, 21; Hussein Ibrohim, 27; and Christopher Williamson, 35 – were wanted on Canada-wide warrants.

Images of the suspects were released.

– with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues