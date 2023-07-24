Police seek to identify men of interest in central Hamilton arson probe

See more sharing options

Police are seeking the identity of two men in connection with a blaze that caused some $500,000 in damage to a central Hamilton restaurant and nightclub.

Investigators released photos of a pair in an ongoing arson probe tied to Sizzle restaurant and nightclub on Hess Street South just north of George.

There were no reported injuries in the July 18 fire.

View image in full screen Photo of two arson suspects dressed in dark clothing seen on surveillance video near Hess Street in Hamilton. Hamilton Police Service

The first suspect is described as a man with a heavy build, long hair in a “man bun,” a dark beard and dark clothing.

Another suspect is a short man with a slender build and receding hairline and also in dark clothes.

Detectives say the motive for the “targeted arson” is still under investigation and it appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the blaze can contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.