Crime

Police seek to identify men of interest in central Hamilton arson probe

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 7:40 am
Surveillance photos from security cameras on Hess Street South just north of George. Hamilton police say they are seeking two persons of interest in an arson investigation tied to a local restaurant and bar. View image in full screen
Surveillance photos from security cameras on Hess Street South just north of George. Hamilton police say they are seeking two persons of interest in an arson investigation tied to a local restaurant and bar. Hamilton Police Service
Police are seeking the identity of two men in connection with a blaze that caused some $500,000 in damage to a central Hamilton restaurant and nightclub.

Investigators released photos of a pair in an ongoing arson probe tied to Sizzle restaurant and nightclub on Hess Street South just north of George.

There were no reported injuries in the July 18 fire.

Photo of two arson suspects dressed in dark clothing seen on surveillance video near Hess Street in Hamilton. View image in full screen
Photo of two arson suspects dressed in dark clothing seen on surveillance video near Hess Street in Hamilton. Hamilton Police Service

The first suspect is described as a man with a heavy build, long hair in a “man bun,” a dark beard and dark clothing.

Another suspect is a short man with a slender build and receding hairline and also in dark clothes.

Detectives say the motive for the “targeted arson” is still under investigation and it appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the blaze can contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

