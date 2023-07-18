Police investigate suspected arson at central Hamilton restaurant

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say they’re investigating a Tuesday morning blaze that caused some $500,000 in damage to a building housing a central Hamilton restaurant and nightclub.

A spokesperson for Hamilton police says an arson unit was at the scene early Tuesday “collecting evidence and canvassing for surveillance” after a blaze in a three-storey building on Hess Street South just north of George.

Heavy smoke and flames were reported coming from a bay window just after 4:30 p.m. on the first floor of the building, which houses Sizzle restaurant and nightclub.

“Through an aggressive interior attack, the fire was quickly brought under control before it was able to extend to the second and third floors,” fire Chief Dave Cunliffe explained.

“The first floor sustained significant fire damage, with the second and third floor of the building sustaining smoke damage.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cunliffe said the nature of the fire is “considered suspicious” and that the Ontario fire marshal’s office has been notified as well.

There were no reported injuries.

Firefighters knockdown car fire in Central Hamilton parking garage

Firefighters were also busy dousing a multiple-alarm blaze at an East Avenue North residential building just southeast of Barton Street East and Victoria Avenue North around midnight Tuesday.

Heavy smoke was reported to be coming from the four-storey residential building’s parking garage due to a vehicle on fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Damage to the building and vehicle combined is estimated to be in excess of $50,000.

The fire is not considered suspicious, according to Cunliffe.