Ongoing neighbour dispute leads to charges for Guelph man

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 24, 2023 12:34 pm
One Guelph man doesn’t appear to want to mend fences with his neighbour.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a home near Stephanie Drive and Deerpath Drive Friday night.

Police say a resident told officers that someone living next door had yelled obscenities towards him and his two children a couple of nights earlier. The resident also accused the neighbour of damaging a fence that separated the two properties.

Officers then went next door to speak to the neighbour. During that time, he stepped outside and was seen yelling obscenities toward the other resident.

An investigation revealed that the suspect was under court orders not to communicate with the resident.

A 49-year-old was arrested and charged. He was released after a bail hearing and will be back in a Guelph courtroom on Aug. 29.

