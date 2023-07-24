2 suspects sought after Toronto stabbing leaves 1 person injured

Police are seeking to locate two suspects after a stabbing left one person injured in Toronto.
Toronto police said the incident occurred just after 8 a.m. on Monday in the Dundas Square and Victoria Street area.
Police said there were reports of an altercation between three males.
Officers said one male was stabbed and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, two male suspects fled the area on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
— more to come…
