Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 suspects sought after Toronto stabbing leaves 1 person injured

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 10:59 am
A Toronto Police Service badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking to locate two suspects after a stabbing left one person injured in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident occurred just after 8 a.m. on Monday in the Dundas Square and Victoria Street area.

Police said there were reports of an altercation between three males.

Officers said one male was stabbed and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, two male suspects fled the area on foot.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

— more to come…

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingTPSToronto StabbingCrime Torontostabbing torontoVictoria StreetDundas Square
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices