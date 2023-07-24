Prowler spotted leering in Kitchener early Monday: police

Send this page to someone via email

A prowler was spotted lurking on a rooftop near St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener early Monday morning, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say they received a call from someone who spotted a man on a rooftop looking into a window near Spadina Road West and Van Camp Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.

The suspect was last seen on Garden Avenue. He was said to be around 40 years old with an average build and was dressed in black clothing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.