Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Prowler spotted leering in Kitchener early Monday: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 10:26 am
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
A prowler was spotted lurking on a rooftop near St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener early Monday morning, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say they received a call from someone who spotted a man on a rooftop looking into a window near Spadina Road West and Van Camp Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.

The suspect was last seen on Garden Avenue. He was said to be around 40 years old with an average build and was dressed in black clothing.

Trending Now

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeSpadina Road KitchenerKitchener prowlerVan Camp Avenue Kitchener
